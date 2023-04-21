Ignite Planners LLC Buys 623 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.18.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.83. 2,683,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

