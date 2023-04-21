Ignite Planners LLC Invests $5.99 Million in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,000. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.5% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC owned 3.71% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2,478.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDOW remained flat at $29.85 on Friday. 7,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,462. The stock has a market cap of $162.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $31.05.

About First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.