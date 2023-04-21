Ignite Planners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,129 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,771,000 after buying an additional 398,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,705,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

