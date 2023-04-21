Ignite Planners LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

COP stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.72. 1,463,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,376. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.73.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

