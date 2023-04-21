Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 8,454 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $19,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.84. 414,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,799. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.81.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

