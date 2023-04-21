Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.71.

REGN stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $801.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,259. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $783.17 and its 200-day moving average is $752.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

