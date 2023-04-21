Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,377 shares of company stock worth $23,883,444 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.80. 368,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.77 and its 200 day moving average is $304.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $335.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.