Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $21,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.16. 940,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,945. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

