Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $15.98 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 156,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. 577,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

