Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $31.41 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Humana makes up approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $31,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Humana by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 5.4% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.89.

Humana Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HUM traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $489.70. The company had a trading volume of 513,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,051. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

