Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,463 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Hologic worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after buying an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after acquiring an additional 345,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX remained flat at $84.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 279,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,999. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.23.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

