Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,821 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of FOX worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FOX by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX Trading Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,176. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.