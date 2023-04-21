Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.47. Approximately 47,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 526% from the average daily volume of 7,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.50.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

