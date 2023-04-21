IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $24.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.
IMAX Stock Down 3.1 %
IMAX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,776. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.
About IMAX
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.
Read More
