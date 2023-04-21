IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.36

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and traded as high as $20.89. IMAX shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 365,753 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.
IMAX Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX
In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 254,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 223,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.
