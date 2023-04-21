Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.52. 1,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the second quarter valued at about $443,000.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

