IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IN8bio by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IN8bio Stock Performance

About IN8bio

NASDAQ INAB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 40,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,930. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

