INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Up 12.3% in March

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,700 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 522,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities cut INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 140,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.50 million, a PE ratio of 110.97 and a beta of 0.84. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.61). INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 526,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 440,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 150,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

