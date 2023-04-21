INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Up 0.1%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.52 and last traded at $66.52. 77,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 128,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $678.50 million, a P/E ratio of 110.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.61). INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 526,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 440,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 150,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

