InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of INFU stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 80,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.29. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

Separately, StockNews.com lowered InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in InfuSystem by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 1,123.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

