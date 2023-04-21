Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 660,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,182,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.5 %

INGR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.65. The stock had a trading volume of 62,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,998. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

