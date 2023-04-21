Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) were up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 61,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 396,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $906.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.85.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $710,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,086,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,606,638.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Inhibrx news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 21,665 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $549,424.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,490,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,161,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $710,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,086,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,606,638.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,382. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 478,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 95,985 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

