Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.99

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $10.57. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 1,592 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.61%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

