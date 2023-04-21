Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $15,910,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,648,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 373,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 295,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $5,227,000.

BATS:PJUL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.81. 151,872 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $456.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

