Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Acquires $25,165.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $16,160.00.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWONA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.