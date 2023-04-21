Insider Selling: AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $39,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $83,580.00.

AdvanSix Price Performance

NYSE ASIX opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 9.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,640,640,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Articles

