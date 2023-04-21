Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 5,083 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $81,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,120. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.