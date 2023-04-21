Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CAO Sells 96 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.16, for a total transaction of $24,687.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,325.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Mccalman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07.

On Friday, February 24th, Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27.

Hershey Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HSY opened at $260.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.17.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.94.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

