Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $482.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

