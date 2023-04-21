Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 85 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $336.00 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $541.75. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.95.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

