Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

