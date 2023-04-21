Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $484,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $145,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 266,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $703.44 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $711.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

