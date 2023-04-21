Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULUGet Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.8 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $376.71 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $392.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULUGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.38.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

