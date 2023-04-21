Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $290.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.76.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

