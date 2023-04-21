Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 206 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

