Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 635 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $116.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $289.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

