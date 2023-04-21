Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 90 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Dillard’s by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 52.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DDS stock opened at $313.91 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.20 and its 200-day moving average is $337.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $5.65. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 54.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.5 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Dillard’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.