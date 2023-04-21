Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 448.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

PODD stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.55. The stock had a trading volume of 111,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,763. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $328.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,352.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

