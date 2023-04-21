Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $350.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.33.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $321.14 on Monday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $328.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.95 and a 200 day moving average of $289.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,352.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

