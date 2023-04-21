Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 1-Year High at $326.85

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $326.85 and last traded at $326.08, with a volume of 209459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

Insulet Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.95 and a 200 day moving average of $289.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5,352.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

