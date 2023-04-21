Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.75. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 1,502 shares changing hands.

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Intchains Group Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

