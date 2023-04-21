Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAS remained flat at $15.00 during trading on Thursday. 250,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,363. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 166.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

