Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
NASDAQ IAS remained flat at $15.00 during trading on Thursday. 250,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,363. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 166.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $15.91.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.