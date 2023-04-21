Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 45,417 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,952,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,323,102. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.