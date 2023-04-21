Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $25.50 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.