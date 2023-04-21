Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 177.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $520.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.97 and its 200-day moving average is $458.79.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

