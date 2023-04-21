Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $213.17 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $269.05. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.48 and a 200-day moving average of $231.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

