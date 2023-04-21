Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLAY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLAY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $12.30 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

