Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Baidu by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after acquiring an additional 664,373 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 5,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 402,838 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Baidu by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,721,000 after acquiring an additional 358,213 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,458,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $126.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day moving average of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

