Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after acquiring an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,461,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 188,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 251,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 178,781 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.19.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

