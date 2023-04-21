Intellectus Partners LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VNQ stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $111.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.